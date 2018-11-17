$2.7 million auction bid keeps Huber’s Farm in business

STARLIGHT, IN (WAVE) - Thanksgiving dinner will be a good one for the Hubers in five days.
For nearly a century, the family ran a popular farm and hospitality business in southern Indiana.
But it was announced in September that Joe Huber’s Family Farm and Restaurant, known for its pumpkin patch and fried chicken dinners, it was headed to the auction block.
And Saturday, four bidders -- including one Huber family member -- purchased all the land for $2.7 million to keep the property. That Huber family member purchased specifically the plot of land the restaurant is on.
This story will be updated.
