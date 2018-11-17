Thousands still without power in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The trip home from work was about 10 degrees warmer than last night, but still chilly, especially if you were one of the thousands of families in WAVE Country still without power.
For some folks on both sides of the river, enough was enough. Many checked in to local hotels. Others stayed with friends or relatives.
The hope was that the power would eventually come back on. With plenty of blankets and flashlights, many folks were riding it out--others left as fast as they could.
“So I walked in this morning, and it was just a madhouse of people getting breakfast.” Desmond Bell said.
The calm after a chaotic night and morning as cold homeowners in New Albany lined lined up for a warm bed and breakfast at the Holiday Inn Express
“A lot of people without power, a lot of people hoping it would come on sooner than it did,” Bell said.
The weather led to a visiting sports team cancellation, which allowed available rooms for an influx of folks without power who needed them Thursday night.
“6 p.m. is when I got phone calls from the front desk saying ‘uh, what are we going to do?’” Bell said.
Many of those people came down from Crestview Drive and Woodland Road. It’s where generators are running and power crews are hard at work after trees took down power lines and filled up yards.
“I woke up in the middle of the night. My machine wasn’t working. I wear a CPAP--it just stopped on me. I’m like, what’s going on," Geneva Fry said.
Fry’s family of five was keeping warm with hot water bottles at night. She’s been told their power will come back on--later rather than sooner.
“Sunday at 6:00...who knows. Sometimes they’ve given me estimates in the past and it’s fixed sooner than that, so maybe...I’m crossing my fingers,” Fry said.
Betsy Darby’s Louisville neighborhood looks like a war zone. Avoiding power lines is one problem, her home the other.
“It’s 48 degrees inside and I was like okay, I don’t know how long i’m going to be able to handle this, I can see my breath inside my home. And then i thought, ok i’ve got a six year old, how am I going to entertain him because it’s going to be dark at 5:30, right?” Darby said.
They checked into a hotel.
The Barbourmeade family stayed at the Drury Inn where many out of town power crews were staying. Barbourmeade said she wanted to go down, give them coffee, say thank you and then ask--'Can you go to my neighborhood next?'"
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.