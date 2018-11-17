Two teens dead after train, car collide in Indiana

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - Two teenagers are dead after a train collided with a car in Bartholomew County.
At approximately 7:17 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Clifford Volunteer Fire Department responded to an accident involving a car and a train at the intersection of N US 31, just north of Columbus, and W 550 N near Taylorsville.
Once on scene, Deputy Adam Warner observed two people unconscious inside a car with heavy damage. They were extricated by the Columbus Fire Department.
The driver, Matthew Newland, 18, was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The passenger, Carmyn Elkins, 17, was transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and was pronounced dead at the hospital, the Clifford Volunteer Fire Department said.
A witness at the scene said the car failed to yield to the southbound train and that the railroad crossing equipment was working properly. The train sounded its horns several times as it approached, the witness said.
The train’s engineer and conductor were not injured.
Footage of the crash from the train dash camera is being reviewed by deputies.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.