UofL blown out again in ACC finale

Louisville: The beginning of the Wade era saw a more inspired effort by the team initially, but bad fundamentals continued to haunt the Cardinals. The defense had 12 men on the field for a third-and-7 play at the Wolfpack 28. Eight plays later, NC State scored its first touchdown. On offense, the Cardinals had a second quarter drive where they got to the Wolfpack 13. However, two false starts and a holding penalty thwarted the drive, which ended with a 36-yard missed field goal try. The wheels fell off in the second half.