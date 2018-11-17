UofL improves to 3-0 with 86-78 win over Vermont

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jordan Nwora scored a career-high 22 points and the Cards closed the first half on a 14-2 run to take control before holding off Vermont 86-78.
Catamounts star Anthony Lamb scored 12 quick first half points and helped Vermont jump out to a 15-8 lead. He was limited to just nine first half minutes by two fouls.
The Cards (3-0) were up 45-35 at the half, and then Steven Enoch exploded for 10 points in the first four minutes of the second half, including his first three-pointer of the season.
Nwora's triple put UofL up 73-51 with 8:37 left.
Then Lamb and the Catamounts (2-2) mounted a rally. He scored six straight points. Lamb finished with a game-high 25.
They got as close at eight on a Stef Smith three with 3:00 remaining. Smith scored a career-high 24.
UofL responded, a Darius Perry drive gave them some cushion. Perry tied his career-high with 17.
The Cards shot 53% from the field (26-49) and won it 86-78.
"I thought our team for the first 32 minutes played as well as we have all year, against a really good team and it certainly hurt that Lamb was in foul trouble," UofL head coach Chris Mack said, adding, "but part of the way we play is to put fouls on opponents and get the ball into the paint and he was a casualty because of that."
The Cards (3-0) travel to Brooklyn, New York, next week for the NIT Season Tip-off in the Barclays Center. They’ll face #5 Tennessee (3-0) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. That game will be televised on ESPN2. The other half of the bracket has #24 Marquette (2-1) and #2 Kansas (3-0).
