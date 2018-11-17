UofL QB Pass suspended for first quarter of NC State game, 2 players suspended for entire game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass is suspended for the first quarter of the Cardinal’s game against North Carolina State.
Devante Peete and Michael Boykin are suspended for the entire game.
The team released the following statement late Saturday morning.
"University of Louisville junior quarterback Jawon Pass will be suspended for the first quarter of Saturday’s game versus NC State for missing a team obligation, interim head coach Lorenzo Ward announced.
Junior wide receiver Devante Peete and sophomore defensive tackle Michael Boykin are also suspended for the game due to a violation of team rules."
Kickoff for the game is set for 12:20 p.m.
