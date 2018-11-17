Wells Fargo, Habitat for Humanity celebrate 50th habitat in 5 years

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friday, Wells Fargo Advisors Bluegrass Complex and Habitat for Humanity celebrated their 50th build, a big milestone to commemorate five years of dedication to building homes for those in need.
The celebration included a presentation and plaque to commemorate the milestone. In addition, 20 team members from Wells Fargo Advisors worked on more Habitat homes, two in Richmont Terrace.
Through the program, Wells Fargo Advisors team members have dedicated over 2,100 volunteer hours to support affordable housing and neighborhood revitalization efforts throughout Kentucky.
Habitat for Humanity builds and renovates stable, quality affordable homes for people who make less than the area’s median income. They build the homes through donations of money, materials and time from volunteers.
“So I’ve been involved with habitat prior to this initiative and the thing that’s most incredible is when you’re actually working with the ultimate homeowner...we were doing our 49th build yesterday,” Wells Fargo’s John Gardner said. “And we were working with a young lady in Richmond, Kentucky who’s going to be the ultimate homeowner and helping her reach that dream of home ownership is phenomenal.”
Wells Fargo pledged to help build and improve 1,000 homes by 2020 in support of affordable housing initiatives as part of its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Commitment.
