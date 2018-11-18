Badgers top Brohm and Boilermakers in triple overtime

Purdue: Blough had has seventh 300-yard game of the season and tied Curtis Painter (12) for the second most in school history. He also moved into third in school history in pass attempts and TD passes. He was 31 of 48. ... Markell Jones moved into eighth on the school's career rushing list and tied Stan Brown for No. 9 all-time in career TD runs (19). ... Terry Wright caught five passes for 99 yards. ... D.J. Knox ran 11 times for 39 yards and had five receptions for 49 yards and one TD.