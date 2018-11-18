Family carjacked in PRP

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman and her two children were carjacked on Saturday in Pleasure Ridge Park, police said Sunday.
At approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday, LMPD officers were called to a business where a man reported his truck as stolen.
The man said he went inside the restaurant, leaving his wife and two children inside their truck. While he was inside, three men approached the car, allegedly threatened to shoot the children, and ordered the family out of the vehicle.
The woman and children exited the vehicle, and the three men drove off, police said.
The truck was located early Sunday parked at Upper Hunters and Marian, according to the LMPD.
Two suspects, both men and 18-years-old, were found a short time later. LMPD Third Division officers took both into custody. Police are still looking for the third suspect, a 15-year-old.
