Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have issued a Golden Alert to find a missing Louisville man.
John Anderson, 71, was last seen near 3850 Darlene Drive. He is approximately 5′7″ and 220 pounds with gray hair and a mustache.
Anderson was last seen wearing a dark green jogging outfit and black Nikes.
He suffers from dementia.
Anderson may be in a 2013 red Chrystler 300M with Kentucky license plate 373VDN.
Anyone who sees him or with further information should call 911 or the Shively Police at 502-448-6181.
