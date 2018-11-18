Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville man

By Erin O'Neil | November 17, 2018 at 8:07 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 8:12 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have issued a Golden Alert to find a missing Louisville man.

John Anderson, 71, was last seen near 3850 Darlene Drive. He is approximately 5′7″ and 220 pounds with gray hair and a mustache.

Anderson was last seen wearing a dark green jogging outfit and black Nikes.

He suffers from dementia.

Anderson may be in a 2013 red Chrystler 300M with Kentucky license plate 373VDN.

Anyone who sees him or with further information should call 911 or the Shively Police at 502-448-6181.

