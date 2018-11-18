Louisville company comes up with free solution to messy Thanksgiving problem

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has come up with a creative, environmentally-friendly solution to a messy Thanksgiving problem.
One way to cook a turkey is to fry it in oil, but what it leaves behind is more than just a delicious meal.
“So, most people, I did the research, I found out they either dump it down the sink, put it in the toilet or, a woman I spoke to at a party, she wraps it in a bunch of bags and then she puts it in the garbage,” Todd Bluechel said.
Bluechel said he estimates hundreds of thousands of gallons of oil are left over in Louisville each thanksgiving.
He said he’s frying a turkey for the first time with his twin sons this year, but couldn’t figure out what he’d do with what he had leftover.
“There really is no option,” Bluechel said.
Bluechel said he actually works for a company that could provide a solution to help the public for free with that problem.
It’s called Oil Tech. Workers there collect cooking oil commercially from 800 companies across the Metro. The containers are typically stored behind each building.
So, he thought he’d use that already built-in network and extend the opportunity to get rid of the grease to anybody cooking at home on Turkey Day.
“We’re talking hundreds of thousands of gallons of used cooking oil,” Bluechel said. “So, why not do something positive.”
Bluechel said he’s teamed up with about 20 different restaurants and the oil will eventually be recycled into Biodiesel.
You can call Oil Tech at 502-424-1654 to find the nearest oil drop off point.
Bluechel said the oil should be drained and separated from large parts of food or other particles.
Once you find a participating location, you can stop by and speak to a manager for further instructions.
