Millions prepare to travel as holiday season approaches

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Every foodie’s favorite holiday, Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and people all over the country are planning to travel to make those massive meals.
AAA is predicting 54 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles to make their Thanksgiving Day plans this year, that’s the highest amount since 2005.
The Louisville International Airport will stay busy over the next week with travelers planning to fly to their destinations. The Transportation Security Administration says any toiletry items with liquids over 3.4 ounces must be checked.
If you’re packing food, items like turkeys and pies can be carried on. If you’re bringing gifts, leave them unwrapped or TSA may have to unwrap them for you.
For those hitting the road, you’ll be joined by the other 48 million Americans expected to drive, that’s more than five-percent more than last year, according to AAA. Gas prices are expected to be at their highest rate in the past four years.
If you’re not sure when to leave – Thanksgiving, Friday and Saturday are considered the best days to travel. But if you’re hitting the road Sunday – give yourself some extra time as most travelers will make their way back that day.
