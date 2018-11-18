MOD Squad hosts community Thanksgiving dinner

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The MOD Squad is headed by two Central Hardin High seniors--Dewena Nance Pittman and Samara Downing.
Both are 17--and helped host their second annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner Saturday night.
From turkey to stuffing and all the sides, they wanted to make sure everyone left with their bellies, and hearts, full.
“Last year we decided to open up and have a dinner for everybody to come in and eat because we noticed that alot of people during the holiday season don’t have big meals because they either don’t have family or they just don’t have the money for it. So we wanted to reach out and be able to provide that for them," MOD Squad Co-CEO Dewena Nance Pittman said.
The MOD Squad stands for Misters and Misses of Distinction. They provide mentoring and tutoring to students from elementary to high school, as well as community service and networking opportunities.
