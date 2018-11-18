Snow Ball raffle winners announced

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There was lots of excitement at Saturday’s Snow Ball, held at the Omni Hotel. The celebration put a cap on months of work for Norton Children’s Hospital, raising money to help patients and families.
Raffle tickets were sold for the event, with a brand new home in Norton Commons and a BMW up for grabs.
This year’s profits went to the Jennifer Lawrence Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.
And it’s a big treat for the kids who see the benefits.
“It goes to kids like me, kids like my friend Lucas to help us with our next surgery, to raise money for the new CICU, the Jennifer Lawrence CICU. So it’s amazing," Norton Children’s Hospital patient Evan Karr said.
The winner of the brand new home in Norton Commons was Daniel Haddix from Crestwood.
Ann E. Bell from Louisville snagged the BMW prize.
