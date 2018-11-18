Teen killed, 2 injured in Harrison Co. wreck

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teenager is dead and two others are injured after a wreck in Harrison County early Sunday morning.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department released information about the incident on Facebook Sunday afternoon.
According to the department, just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a single-vehicle accident on Corydon Ridge road.
Sheriff’s Department initial investigation found a vehicle may have lost control and run off the roadway, hitting two trees.
Three teenage juveniles and one teenage adult were in the car.
One teenage juvenile was was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was airlifted to University Hospital for treatment.
The driver was taken to Harrison County Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The fourth passenger refused medical treatment and was released to their parents.
An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
