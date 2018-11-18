100 trees planted for Waterfront Botanical Gardens

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One hundred trees have been planted on the site of the future Waterfront Botanical Gardens.
The trees were donated by TreesLouisville and planted by volunteers along the eastern hillside of the landfill property to “re-green” the space.
A lesson on tree planting began at 9:30 a.m. Volunteers planted dogwood, sugar maple, red maple, shumard oak, scarlet oak and bur oak trees at the site.
The trees will provide shade in the future Woodlands Garden on the property and be part of the botanical display. They will also help filter runoff from roads and parking lots before the water goes into Beargrass Creek.
The space is along the Butchertown Greenway. From there, you can see downtown--which organizers hope attacts students and tourists.
“The botanical garden will be a beautiful place to come and learn and it will attract people. It will a cultural asset, it will be a place to come hear the orchestra, sitting in the gardens," Horticulture Director Kasey Maier said. "Or come see a performance sitting in the gardens, or the artwork, or hear a speaker, or just come for a walk.”,
This is Phase 1 of the Botanical Garden project.
It’s expected to open in October 2019.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.