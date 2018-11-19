Billy Reed: In polarized society, Governor’s Cup shouldn’t be another invitation for hatred, division

Given the fact that UofL has drawn no more than 20,000 or so to its last two home games, no matter what the “official” attendance figure might be, some pundits are speculating that there will be as many, if not more, Big Blue fans than Card fans in the seats Saturday night. That’s not beyond the realm of possibility, and it would only make things tougher on the UofL fans who have the loyalty to show up for what promises to be every Cardinal fan’s worst nightmare — an embarrassing loss the Cards were defenseless, literally, to stop.