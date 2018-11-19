Bond raised for man charged in Jacobs neighborhood murder

Douglas Church
November 19, 2018 at 2:02 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 2:02 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man charged in connection to a deadly shooting appeared in court Monday morning.

Douglas Church is facing charges of murder, robbery, assault and burglary in connection to the shooting death of a man on Woodruff Avenue on Nov. 14.

Police said Church and Damion Hayes, 19, shot and killed the victim.

Ten minutes later, Church was found shot blocks away on Lentz Avenue. He recovered in the hospital before his court hearing.

Church's bond was raised from $100,000 to $750,000. Haye's bond was set at $1 million on Nov. 16.

