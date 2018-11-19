10 Cats Hold Off Hot Shooting VMI

In spite of Parham’s shooting, the Cats controlled the middle. Sophomore forward, PJ Washington was dominant, scoring 19 points and pulling down 18 rebounds. “I thought I rebounded pretty well tonight. I tried to get in on the offensive end and tried to rebound every shot we missed. That was the game plan for us and I just tried to execute”, said Washington. Washington’s classmate, Quade Green was clutch down the stretch, scoring seven of his 17 points in the final eight minutes. “We always got to find a way to win, anything is possible, really. I don’t care if they out-rebounded us, or it being a close game, they came out on fire tonight because we’re Kentucky. However, we came back with some fire as well,” said Green.