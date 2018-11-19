10 Cats Hold Off Hot Shooting VMI

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -The University of Kentucky Wildcats withstood a historic three point barrage by Virginia Military Institute to win their third straight game 92-82.
The Keydets made 19-38 three pointers, including 10-16 from downtown by Bubba Parham. He finished with a career high 35 points. "He made some crazy ones now. And Eric just said that he was one off the record from another kid that played against our team that I've coached," said UK head coach, John Calipari. "I saw a few go in early and my teammates kept finding me the ball in the right spots and I just kept knocking them down. I was in a groove and I am a rhythm shooter so once I hit a couple, see them go in, everything was good from there", said Parham.
In spite of Parham’s shooting, the Cats controlled the middle. Sophomore forward, PJ Washington was dominant, scoring 19 points and pulling down 18 rebounds. “I thought I rebounded pretty well tonight. I tried to get in on the offensive end and tried to rebound every shot we missed. That was the game plan for us and I just tried to execute”, said Washington. Washington’s classmate, Quade Green was clutch down the stretch, scoring seven of his 17 points in the final eight minutes. “We always got to find a way to win, anything is possible, really. I don’t care if they out-rebounded us, or it being a close game, they came out on fire tonight because we’re Kentucky. However, we came back with some fire as well,” said Green.
With the win, Kentucky moves to 3-1 on the season. They are back in action on Wednesday afternoon at 1pm hosting Winthrop.
