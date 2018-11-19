Cleveland Indians unveil 2019 uniforms without Chief Wahoo

Cleveland Indians unveil 2019 uniforms without Chief Wahoo
Cleveland Indians unveil new uniforms (Source: WOIO)
By Dan DeRoos | November 19, 2018 at 7:38 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 6:28 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians unveiled their new uniforms without the trademark Chief Wahoo logo.

Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Bobby DiBiasio introduced the new uniform options on Monday morning.

Cleveland Indians unveil changes to 2019 uniforms. https://buff.ly/2BgEZef

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, November 19, 2018

The 2019 season will be the first time in more than 70 years that the controversial caricature will not be featured on team uniforms.

“We’re looking to refresh our on-field look,” said DiBiasio.

Changes include the “block-C” logo on the ball caps, and “Cleveland” in block letters or “Indians” in script written on the jerseys.

Cleveland Indians unveil new uniforms (Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Indians unveil new uniforms (Source: WOIO)

Another change includes an alternate red uniform that can be worn during games played at Progressive Field.

Cleveland Indians unveil new uniforms (Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Indians unveil new uniforms (Source: WOIO)

The sleeves will also feature the 2019 All-Star Game logo, which will be hosted in Cleveland. It will be the sixth time the city has hosted the All-Star Game.

Fans were split about the decision to remove Chief Wahoo at the 2018 season opener in July.

The Indians began phasing out the logo last season, and planting the “block C” on helmets and caps.

The new uniforms are already available to purchase at the team store.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.