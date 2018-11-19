Cleveland Indians unveil 2019 uniforms without Chief Wahoo

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians unveiled their new uniforms without the trademark Chief Wahoo logo.
Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Bobby DiBiasio introduced the new uniform options on Monday morning.
The 2019 season will be the first time in more than 70 years that the controversial caricature will not be featured on team uniforms.
“We’re looking to refresh our on-field look,” said DiBiasio.
Changes include the “block-C” logo on the ball caps, and “Cleveland” in block letters or “Indians” in script written on the jerseys.
Another change includes an alternate red uniform that can be worn during games played at Progressive Field.
The sleeves will also feature the 2019 All-Star Game logo, which will be hosted in Cleveland. It will be the sixth time the city has hosted the All-Star Game.
Fans were split about the decision to remove Chief Wahoo at the 2018 season opener in July.
The Indians began phasing out the logo last season, and planting the “block C” on helmets and caps.
The new uniforms are already available to purchase at the team store.
