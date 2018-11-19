Community program helps former tack factory become senior housing

MADISON, IN (WAVE) – A redevelopment project will keep an historic building standing in one small Indiana town. The project is the first step toward revitalizing the entire community, made possible because of a stellar community designation from the state.
Built in 1896, the former ‘tack factory’ in Madison, Indiana used to be where locals worked making tacks, nails and hangers. The factory sat empty since 2007 when it shut down.
“It’s kind of an eyesore for us,” said Nicole Schell, city planner for Madison.
The city was designated a stellar community by the state of Indiana in 2017. The program provides access to grants for projects to revitalize unused spaces and renew interest in rural communities. To transform the former tack factory into 50 senior housing units, the city of Madison is partnering with Denton Floyd Real Estate.
It’s the first project for the city to complete as a stellar community but they’ve got plenty of others underway.
“The cotton mill, which is another eyesore on our riverfront, hopefully we’ll create that into a hotel and conference center,” Schell said.
“It’s going to really spruce up that end of town,” said Madison, Indiana Mayor Damon Welch.
The city is also planning riverfront sidewalks, hiking trails and an ADA accessible playground, while working to breathe new life into the Ohio Theatre, which was damaged by a fire during the summer. In all, Schell said the city has more than 20 projects underway.
“We’re excited about the project,” Welch said.
Brandon Denton, with developer Denton Floyd, said the financing for the project has been approved and they are waiting for the financial close mid-December. They hope to break ground on the project soon after. The project represents an $8-million investment into the Madison community by Denton Floyd.
A tax credit of more than $1 million available as a result of the stellar community program will be awarded once the housing, known as Riverside Tower Lofts, is complete.
In a statement to WAVE 3 news, Denton said:
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to transform the long abandoned, historic Tack Factory building into a multifamily campus for seniors. This adaptive reuse project will provide much needed affordable senior housing to the region as well as create a positive ripple effect throughout downtown Madison.”
The development group preserves historic buildings around southern Indiana communities, including at Parlour and Portage House, restaurants in Jeffersonville, as well as the current project restoring the Reisz Furniture building into New Albany's future city hall.
City leaders say the stellar designation lets them take big steps toward growing the community while preserving its history.
"Of course, we’re already great but we want to take it one step further,” Schell said.
Connecting the downtown to the hilltop area in Madison will be a big step in that direction, she said.
“It’s just going to make a big difference in our community. We’re already seeing it happen,” Welch said.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.