Dare to Care, Interfaith Paths to Peace hold vigil, walk for Bobby Ellis

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Dare to Care Food Bank and Interfaith Paths to Peace held a vigil and walk on Sunday night, in honor of Bobby Ellis.
Ellis, the inspiration behind the creation of Dare to Care Food Bank, died from malnutrition on Thanksgiving Eve in 1969. He was 9-years-old.
Attendees gathered at Byck Elementary School, where they were given candles and walked silently to the site where Ellis died, just a few blocks from the school.
"When the Louisville community learned of Bobby's death in 1969, it responded,” Dare to Care Executive Director Brian Riendeau said in a press release. “Members from multiple faiths united to rally the community to dare to care and we're proudly carrying on this tradition today."
When Ellis died, faith communities and other nonprofit agencies mobilized to get food to struggling families. Needing an organization to lead the effort, the community formed Dare to Care Food Bank.
Dare to Care food Bank is a local nonprofit agency with a mission to lead the community to feed the hungry and conquer the cycle of need. In the past twelve months, Dare to Care distributed over 20 million meals in eight Kentucky and five Indiana counties. Dare to Care also distributes daily meals to 35 Kids Cafes in neighborhood after-school locations and provides Backpack Buddy weekend nutrition programs in 38 Kentuckiana elementary schools.
