Dave & Buster’s hiring for St. Matthews location opening in February

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dave & Buster’s is coming to Louisville, and looking to hire around 200 people for the team.
According to a release from the company, the St. Matthews location is set to open in February 2019, and will need to hire for both front- and back-of-house positions.
The new facility will be 33,000 square feet, and include food, drinks, a sports bar and hundreds of arcade games.
Jobs include servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more.
Interested applicants can apply online here.
