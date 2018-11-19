Dave & Buster’s hiring for St. Matthews location opening in February

By Annie Moore | November 19, 2018 at 4:32 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 4:32 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dave & Buster’s is coming to Louisville, and looking to hire around 200 people for the team.

According to a release from the company, the St. Matthews location is set to open in February 2019, and will need to hire for both front- and back-of-house positions.

The new facility will be 33,000 square feet, and include food, drinks, a sports bar and hundreds of arcade games.

Jobs include servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more.

Interested applicants can apply online here.

