FORECAST: Patchy fog, showers to start the week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Light rain marched east through southern Indiana this morning and will continue to do throughout the morning as it becomes more widespread. In addition to the rain, patchy fog may slow down the Monday morning commute for some.
Scattered showers will continue through the afternoon becoming more sparse overnight. Clouds stick around early Tuesday before clearing out by Tuesday night. Before the clouds clear, sprinkles are possible east of I-65 on Tuesday morning; if temperatures remain cold enough we may even see a few flurries in our more northeastern counties.
High pressure takes over Wednesday and Thanksgiving as highs sit comfortably near 50°. Travel conditions look good for most of the country during that time.
The second half of Black Friday looks soggy as our next system arrives. The associated rain sticks around through the weekend.
FORECAST
TODAY: Showers (60%); patchy fog; cloudy HIGH: 46°
TONIGHT: Spotty showers (20%) LOW: 36°
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy; sprinkles/flurries (20%) HIGH: 43°
IN THE APP
- Hour-by-Hour rain chances
- Traffic Map: Updated incidents and delays
- Travel Day & Thanksgiving Outlook
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.