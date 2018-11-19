Historical marker dedicated at U.S. Marine Hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A beautiful antebellum building in the Portland neighborhood is finally getting the historic recognition it deserves.
The U.S. Marine Hospital was built in 1852 to cater to boatmen at the pinnacle of the steamboat era. It later served Union soldiers during the Civil War.
Today, the hospital was recognized with a historic marker from the Kentucky Historical Society. The building is owned by the Louisville Metro Government, but operated by the nonprofit Family Health Centers. The organization hopes the building can continue to serve its original purpose.
"We hope this kicks off another effort to restore the interior of the hospital building and to put it into use for community health and further health purposes," said Bill Wagner, CEO of Family Health Centers, Inc.
The interior has pretty much remain untouched since the 1970s when the building served as housing for local doctors. The exterior received a full $2.5 million facelift in 2005.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.