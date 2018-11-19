Horses and Hope hosts race day at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Churchill Downs was packed and pink today for Horses and Hope.
The event was completely sold out, with around 900 survivors, families and friends attending.
Horses and Hope is part of a project to increase cancer awareness, while treating survivors and their loved ones to a day at the track.
“This is a really big day for Horses and Hope, the Kentucky Cancer Program and breast cancer survivors. This is our 11th year to be here in November at the races to celebrate survivorship,” Kentucky Cancer Program Cancer Control Specialist Pam Temple said.
The celebration included gifts, a luncheon and photos, plus the horse races.
“We also use it as a way to encourage women to get their mammograms, and because we do know that early detection is the key to a longer survivorship," Temple said. “And we’re seeing better and better treatments for those who are getting screened early and getting in to see the doctor.”
The event also included music from Kentucky native and Grammy Award winning Sam Bush, the father of “New Grass Music.”
And for him, the performance was personal. Bush is also a cancer survivor.
“It means so much, because obviously I am the recipient of years of cancer research and so is everyone in this room,” Bush said. “So we can’t overstate the importance of dollars that go to research. And also, we must urge both men and women to be vigilant about your cancer screenings.”
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.