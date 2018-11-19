Jefferson County PVA workers get letters of termination

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A change in command is in the works at the Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator’s office.
Employees were notified by the current Administrator, Tony Lindauer, that their employment will be terminated on Nov. 30.
The office employs 59 people, according to the current Chief of Staff, Colleen Younger.
Younger is expected to take over the PVA office in December after she won this month’s election.
Younger told WAVE 3 News the staff announcements were expected since the positions are at the will of the administration in charge. She also said the majority of the employees will be re-hired after their resumes and statement letters are reviewed.
She quoted state law which acknowledges the positions offer no guarantee during the change of administration.
Lindauer sent out an email, Younger said, thanking employees for their service.
A state ethics investigation on Lindauer is not yet complete. The investigation started after an anonymous complaint was made about Lindauer. He was restricted from going to the office at certain times to avoid contact with some of the employees.
Currently, the final report is under legal review and has not been released.
