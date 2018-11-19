KY woman accused of cutting, burning man with autism

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman faces charges, accused of assaulting a man with autism who allowed her to stay at his house.
Taylor Gonsman, 21, met the victim at a gas station near his home on Emrich Avenue, off Bardstown Road near Hurstbourne Parkway, according to an arrest citation.
Police said Gonsman was staying with the 20-year-old man when she cut him with a knife, whipped him with a stereo cord, burnt him with a hot spoon and shot him multiple times with an Airsoft gun.
The man told police he was allowing Gonsman and her girlfriend to stay with him. He said Gonsman was “very controlling and forced him to let her commit these acts against him," the arrest report states.
Officers said the victim had multiple welts on his torso, a burn on his collar bone and a two-inch knife wound.
The victim said Gonsman cut him and “had him squeeze his blood into an empty medicine container,” according to the arrest report. Officers could not find that medicine bottle, or a knife, in the apartment.
Police found Gonsman at a nearby apartment where she was babysitting and arrested her.
She’s charged with assault, second degree -- a felony.
Monday in court, Gonsman pleaded not guilty. Her lawyer asked the judge to lower her bond, saying she didn’t have a previous record. The judge, citing the “heinous” nature of the allegations, upheld her bond at $50,000 full cash. She’s due back in court Thursday, Nov. 29.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.