Lanesville High school student killed in car crash

LANESVILLE, IN (WAVE)- A community is mourning 15-year-old Gavin Blank, the Lanesville student who died in a car crash on Corydon Ridge Road this weekend.
Gavin Blank is being remembered for being heavily involved in school, as well as his upbeat personality.
Police say just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a car lost control, veered off the road and hit two trees. Blank’s principal Steve Morris said Blank was one of a kind.
He was on the boys tennis team, managed the girls team, and was even at school the night before to sing the national anthem.
“Gavin was one of those kids that was very memorable,” Morris said. “Unlike a lot of teenagers Gavin was unique and very personable and comfortable talking to adults and joking. He was a very special young man.”
Three other students were in the car with Blank. One suffered critical injuries, another had minor injuries and one student was able to walk away from the crash.
Blank’s funeral is set for Wednesday.
Students have asked people to wear green to the boys basketball game Saturday to honor Gavin.
