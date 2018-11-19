The Latest: Crews boost containment of California wildfire

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, file photo, Sheriff's deputies recover the bodies of multiple Camp fire victims at the Holly Hills Mobile Estates residence in Paradise, Calif. Searchers are in a race against time with long-awaited rains expected in the Northern California fire zone where dozens of bodies have been recovered so far. While the rain is good for tamping down the still-burning fire, it will turn the fire zone into a muddy mess and make it more difficult for crews to search. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) (Noah Berger)
November 19, 2018 at 10:48 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 10:48 AM

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):

7:20 a.m.

Fire officials say the Northern California wildfire that killed at least 77 people continues to burn in rugged terrain but that firefighters have managed to boost their containment of the blaze.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Monday that the fire is now 66 percent contained. That's up from 60 percent Sunday morning and represents a slight increase from the 65 percent containment reported Sunday night.

The fire has charred 236 square miles (611 square kilometers) since it ignited Nov. 8 near Paradise, a town of 27,000 that was leveled.

A volunteer member of an El Dorado County search and rescue team photographs the orange spray paint that marks the ruins of a home to show that no human remains were found at the location in Paradise, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, following a Northern California wildfire. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala)
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Sunday that about 1,000 names remain on a list of people who have not been located.

Volunteer members of an El Dorado County search and rescue team search the ruins of a home, looking for human remains, in Paradise, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, following a Northern California wildfire. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala)
Rain is forecast for Wednesday in the Paradise area, which could help the 5,000 firefighters battling the blaze make more progress.

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 file photo, a recovery dog searches for human remains in Paradise, Calif. Searchers are in a race against time with long-awaited rains expected in the Northern California fire zone where dozens bodies have been recovered so far. While the rain is good for tamping down the still-burning Camp fire, it will turn the fire zone into a muddy mess and make it more difficult for crews to search.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
But officials say they worry rain could complicate the efforts of the crews searching for human remains.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, search and rescue workers search for human remains at a trailer park burned out from the Camp fire in Paradise, Calif. Searchers are in a race against time with long-awaited rains expected in the Northern California fire zone where dozens of bodies have been recovered so far. While the rain is good for tamping down the still-burning fire, it will turn the fire zone into a muddy mess and make it more difficult for crews to search. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
President Donald Trump spends a moment with his thoughts while touring damage from the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Trump arrived at the oceanside conclave Saturday afternoon after visiting Northern California to survey the wildfire damage in the town of Paradise. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
12 a.m.

President Donald Trump, from left, FEMA Administrator Brock Long, California Gov. Jerry Brown, Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom and Paradise Mayor Jody Jones tour the Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park during Trump's visit of the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Trump went to Northern California on Saturday to survey the devastation from the nation's deadliest wildfire in a century. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)
Rain in the forecast could bring relief for those working to tame a devastating Northern California fire and frustration for those searching for remains of victims.

A volunteer member of an El Dorado County search and rescue team uses orange spray paint to mark the ruins of a home to show that no human remains were found at the location in Paradise, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, following a Northern California wildfire. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala)
The search for bodies or bone fragments left behind in the so-called Camp Fire took on new urgency Sunday.

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, a Sheriff's deputy looks for human remains at a home burned in the Camp fire in Magalia, Calif. Searchers are in a race against time with long-awaited rains expected in the Northern California fire zone where dozens of bodies have been recovered so far. While the rain is good for tamping down the still-burning fire, it will turn the fire zone into a muddy mess and make it more difficult for crews to search. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Hundreds of searchers fanned out to poke through the ashen rubble in Paradise before rains can wash away signs of the dead or turn the dusty debris into a thick paste.

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, file photo, residences leveled by the wildfire line a neighborhood in Paradise, Calif. Northern California crews battling the country's deadliest wildfire in a century were bracing for strong winds Sunday, Nov. 18, that could erode gains they have made in containing the fearsome blaze, which has killed dozens and leveled a town. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Authorities say at least 77 people have died in the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.

Search teams in white coveralls, hard hats and masks used sticks to move aside debris and focused on vehicles, bathtubs and what was left of mattresses while a cadaver dog sniffed for clues.