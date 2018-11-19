Lighting concerns prompt residents to file lawsuit against Topgolf USA Louisville, LLC

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Three families have filed a lawsuit to stop plans for lighting at the proposed Topgolf in Oxmoor Center.
The lawsuit was filed Monday by Stephen T. Porter on behalf of residents in two homes on Nottingham Parkway and one on Paddington Drive, against several defendants, including Topgolf USA Louisville, LLC; GGP Inc., Louisville and Metro Planning Commission and Louisville Metro Government.
The lawsuit alleges on Oct. 18 the Planning Commission approved the installation of outdoor lighting in excess of 1,800 lumens located at a height greater than 30 feet, the waiver of Section 4.1.3.B.2.c of the Louisville Metro Land Development Code to allow lighting fixtures that are not fully shielded and approved the Revised Detailed District Development Plan for the golf driving range and entertainment center.
The lawsuit states the decisions made on Oct. 18 were “made with insufficient and inaccurate evidence, were made with insufficient analysis, verification and circumspection by both the Planning Commission and the Planning Commission staff, were made in disregard of the Louisville Metro Comprehensive Plan and the Louisville Metro Land Development Code and were made in an arbitrary and capricious manner.”
According to the suit, the residents “will lose the ability to enjoy their property in the way they are entitled because of the bright lighting from the Topgolf light fixtures. In addition, the value of their properties will diminish substantially.”
Greater Louisville Inc. released the following statement about the lawsuit:
“Once again, Steve Porter is profiting off of fear and trying to stifle Louisville’s growth. He is using the court system to try to stop or delay Topgolf and its 500 jobs, despite strong public support for the project. The residents that both oppose and support this project weighed in through 11+ hours of public hearings. The Planning Commission voted 9-0 to support Topgolf. A 6-1 vote by a Metro Council committee further affirmed the desire to move this project ahead. GLI will continue to advocate for exciting development projects like Topgolf at Oxmoor. We encourage all those across the Metro in favor to make their voices heard again. We can no longer let a small group of people hold meaningful, quality development hostage. We look forward to seeing Topgolf pass the full Metro Council this month, with construction to begin soon.” - Kent Oyler, President & CEO, Greater Louisville Inc.
The full Metro Council is expected to take a final vote on possible re-zoning on Nov. 29.
