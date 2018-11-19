Lighting concerns prompt residents to file lawsuit against Topgolf USA Louisville, LLC

“Once again, Steve Porter is profiting off of fear and trying to stifle Louisville’s growth. He is using the court system to try to stop or delay Topgolf and its 500 jobs, despite strong public support for the project. The residents that both oppose and support this project weighed in through 11+ hours of public hearings. The Planning Commission voted 9-0 to support Topgolf. A 6-1 vote by a Metro Council committee further affirmed the desire to move this project ahead. GLI will continue to advocate for exciting development projects like Topgolf at Oxmoor. We encourage all those across the Metro in favor to make their voices heard again. We can no longer let a small group of people hold meaningful, quality development hostage. We look forward to seeing Topgolf pass the full Metro Council this month, with construction to begin soon.” - Kent Oyler, President & CEO, Greater Louisville Inc.