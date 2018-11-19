Mack and Cards land impressive recruiting class

“Aidan was one of the highest regarded big men in America during the summer,” said Mack. “It wasn’t always that way. He came over from Ireland on his own prior to his freshman year and set up shop at Lawrence Woodmere as a nobody. He wasn’t recruited to the States, he wasn’t a known commodity. He’s been raised with discipline and saw his mother’s work ethic up close his entire life. It blazed his path as a player. He’s a gym rat who wants to be special. He’s as athletic as they come, tough and extremely versatile. Like all incoming freshman, he has a learning curve, but his desire to improve will get him there. We will need Aidan to affect the game at the rim on both ends of the floor. Aidan has the ability to move away from the basket on both ends of the floor. He’s not just a metal eater. He’s willing and able to do anything his coach asks.”