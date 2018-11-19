Moore HS students treated to screening of ‘The Hate U Give’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A novel called “The Hate U Give” made a huge splash upon its release, speaking directly to young men and women of color in a time when the news-cycle is often dominated by stories of police officers shooting and killing unarmed black citizens.
The book is about a young black woman who sees her childhood friend killed by a police officer.
Monday at Moore High School, students who read the book were treated to a screening of the film adaptation.
The story paved the way for a frank and provocative discussion on race relations with police.
“It’s been an issue we’ve really been talking about in school a lot, which is gun violence, and how it affects us,” student Nima Mandiang said. “So it’s really good that we watched the movie. And we wrote to the state representatives which are here today, so its really good to let them know how we feel about gun violence because its affecting us in every way."
The book climbed its way to the top of the New York Times bestseller list after its release in 2017.
