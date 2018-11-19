PRP carjacking suspects in court, police looking for third suspect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two teens are in custody, and police are looking for another suspect who is just 15 years old, after a carjacking in Pleasure Ridge Park. Police say the teens were involved in a horrifying carjacking over the weekend. It happened in a parking lot off Greenwood Road. A father ran into a restaurant to grab some food, and his kids were in the car when police say three teens told the kids to get out or they would shoot them
Police say Cornillas Miles and Bradley Tayler Jr. both 18-years-old and a 15-year-old who hasn’t been arrested yet, approached a truck Saturday evening around 7:00 in a parking lot off Greenwood and Terry Roads. The man’s kids, age 12 and 9 were inside the truck and three teens noticed.
According to the children's mother, the suspects told the children to get out of the car or they would shoot them. The kids ran out to their father.
WAVE 3 News Safety and security expert D’Shawn Johnson spoke about the incident Monday, and what you should do if someone threatens to shoot you if you don’t leave the vehicle.
"Give them the car," Johnson said. "You do exactly what they want you to do. They key word is this whole thing is comply."
After the children ran into the restaurant, their father came running out. Surveillance video shows him grabbing onto the back of his truck.
"Bad idea," Johnson said. "You never want to do that. It's a vehicle and vehicles can be tracked down."
According to an arrest report, the owner of the truck suffered injuries after being thrown from the vehicle. After all of this, the children’s mother took to Facebook on a community group to warn others sharing images and descriptions of the suspects that were shared thousands of times. That helped good Samaritans, who noticed the suspects and helped police make an arrest.
"That was the right thing to do," Johnson said. "Excellent detective work by the mom as far as getting good descriptions getting the info out there on social media and letting the community itself helping them and the police solve this case."
Johnson said it doesn’t matter if you see a gun or not don’t aggravate the attackers and do what they say. He adds that it doesn’t matter if the suspects look young, if they are threatening to hurt you, take it seriously.
The bond for both Miles and Tayler Jr were increased significantly in court Monday.
