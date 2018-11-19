PRP carjacking suspects in court, police looking for third suspect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two teens are in custody, and police are looking for another suspect who is just 15 years old, after a carjacking in Pleasure Ridge Park. Police say the teens were involved in a horrifying carjacking over the weekend. It happened in a parking lot off Greenwood Road. A father ran into a restaurant to grab some food, and his kids were in the car when police say three teens told the kids to get out or they would shoot them