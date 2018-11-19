Reports say Nissan's Ghosn questioned over financial reports

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Carlos Ghosn, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., speaks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Japanese media are reporting Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, that Ghosn is being questioned by Tokyo prosecutors on suspicion he falsified his financial reports. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Paul Sancya)