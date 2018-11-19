Researchers release study on new treatment that helps fight peanut allergies

(CNN) - On Sunday, the New England Journal of Medicine released new research results that bode well for young people with peanut allergies.
Researchers exposed people with peanut allergies to small doses of peanut powder over a period of months.
More than 500-people most of whom were kids age 17 or younger took part in the study.
In the end, 2/3 of the kids were able to eat the equivalent of two peanuts without any symptoms.
The results prove the treatment can protect some children against accidental exposure to or ingestion of a very small number of peanuts.
The lead author of the research stresses this is not a cure but says it does seem to be a step in the right direction.
