Romeo Langford named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New Albany’s Romeo Langford is already making a splash in Bloomington, and around the Big Ten.
Langford was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday.
The award comes after Langford averaged 22 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocked shots in Indiana’s games last week, against No. 24 Marquette and Arkansas.
In the Hoosiers 96-73 win over against Marquette, Langford led all scorers with 22 points and five rebounds.
Langford posted his first career double-double in Indiana’s one-point, road loss to Arkansas. The freshman had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and added five assists.
The award marks the first weekly award for Langford.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.