Search is on in New Albany for injured bear, struck on I-64

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A black bear was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 64 near mile marker 121 in New Albany.
A spokesman for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (INDNR) said the bear was hit around 8 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s unfortunate and unusual for a bear to be hit on an Indiana roadway,” Brad Westrich, DNR mammologist, said in a press release. “But bear sightings are nothing to be alarmed about. As bear populations expand in neighboring states, it’s only natural that they become more common here.”
INDNR investigators said the bear was hurt and disappeared into an area of heavy brush. According to a press release, the department is attempting to track the bear.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey asked the public to call police if the bear is sighted.
INDNR said black bears are rarely aggressive toward humans. They advised people to keep their distance and to not attempt to feed the bear.
In case of a surprise encounter with a bear, INDNR said, “Advertise your presence by shouting and waving your arms and backing slowly away.”
