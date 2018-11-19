Tonight at 6 & 11: Lawsuits claim State Farm is deceiving auto insurance customers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Imagine you get in a car crash, and find out you don’t have the kind of insurance you need.
What’s more, the company claims you knew that all along.
That’s the subject of WAVE 3 News' latest Troubleshooter investigation. A dozen lawsuits claim State Farm agents deceived customers about what kind of coverage they had and in some cases, even faked documents.
One agent even admitted the signature on a customer’s form isn’t hers.
WAVE 3 News spoke to Chelsea Flynn, whose father Russell Flynn passed away in 2016, just three months after he was in a car crash that left him needing medical care.
“I figured that State Farm would be, you know, you could trust them,” Flynn said.
When he asked State Farm to go over what kind of coverage he had, he noticed “Uninsured” motorist wasn’t on the list.
Kentucky requires insurers to offer that coverage as part of any policy, but according to the lawsuit, the agent who sold the policy claimed Flynn signed a waiver, meaning if the other driver didn’t have insurance, he could be left with hefty bills.
Flynn was lucky. The other driver did have insurance and that company took care of the bills over and above what State Farm paid.
But the attorneys said other people were left in the lurch.
“They say they’re a good neighbor, but they’re not acting like it,” said Jasper Ward, one of the attorneys working with Sam Aguiar on more than a dozen lawsuits against State Farm. And he said what’s been going on is just plain illegal.
“That signature here does not match that signature there,” Ward said.
The attorneys also said they believe Flynn’s signature on that waiver was actually faked.
“We’re angry,” Ward said. “We’re mad about that.”
Flynn’s family isn’t alone.
The attorneys showed us other examples of what they believe to be falsified signatures from different local State Farm insurance agencies, allowing them to skip out on thousands of dollars in payouts. They said they believe the problem is huge.
“We have evidence that shows that up to 10 percent of all policies issued in Kentucky may have forged documents in the file,” Abby Green, another attorney involved, said.
“Uninsured” and “underinsured motorist” are two add-ons to a car insurance policy that cover medical bills if someone who hit you can’t pay.
The coverages are usually only a few dollars a month.
According to Kentucky law, they should be included in your policy, unless you waive it and sign a form.
“We think that this is calculated and intended to inflate their bottom line,” Green said.
Lawsuits name agents in Jefferson, Bullitt and Shelby counties including Russell Flynn’s agent, Lowell Myers.
We wanted to ask about his claims and about Flynn’s signature.
“Any signatures that we have we witness personally,” Lowell said. “If his father, which he did, by the way, he came in here and signed it, personally, it would have been witnessed personally.”
WAVE 3 News also reached out to State Farm’s corporate office, which said “State Farm takes these allegations seriously,” and that they’re “aware of a small number of lawsuits.” They also said they are “actively investigating.”
“They’re doing people wrong and it needs to be fixed,” Chelsea Flynn said.
Flynn said her father would want her to share his story.
“He would want it to be known, and he would want justice,” she said. “He would want something done about it.”
If you have uninsured motorist coverage or if you ever signed a required waiver, you should have a "U" on your policy card indicating you have uninsured motorist coverage.
The attorneys involved in these cases recommend people taking a look at their policy documents.
