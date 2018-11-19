Will Kelly stay or won't he? Trump praises, criticizes aide

— He said he "would not get involved" if his choice for acting attorney general, Matt Whitaker, decided to curtail special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into 2016 election interference and possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Whitaker was previously a fierce critic of the probe, and Democrats have called for him to recuse himself from overseeing it. Trump said that "It's going to be up to him" and that "I really believe he's going to do what's right."