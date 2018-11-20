2 arrested, 1 shocked with Taser at CVG

HEBRON, KY. (FOX19) - Two men were arrested including one who was shocked with a Taser stun by police at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport early Tuesday, airport officials confirmed.
Both suspects face charges related to large amounts of marijuana found in two bags that came into the airport from an arriving flight, said Bobby Spann, a CVG spokesman.
The flight took off, according to airport police, in Las Vegas.
Airport police were notified the bags smelled heavily of marijuana and watched to see who tried to retrieve the them from baggage claim about midnight, he said.
One of the suspects tried to flee arrest on the baggage claim level, said CVG spokeswoman Mindy Kershner.
Cameron Morton, 26, is held without bond on charges of fleeing or evading police on foot, trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, jail records show.
No one was hurt, and airport operations were not impacted, according to CVG.
The other suspect was identified by CVG as Kenneth McCleod Jr,, 28. He also is held without bond on charges of trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, jail records show.
Bond for both suspects was set at $10,000.
