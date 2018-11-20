Beloved Seneca High School resource officer laid to rest

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Sheriffs honored one of their own Tuesday, as teachers and students at Seneca High also said goodbye to their beloved school resource officer.
Devin Meriwether, 43, died suddenly of a heart attack in his office at school on Nov. 12. He died in the line of duty.
Tuesday, a Home-going Celebration gave him family and friends a chance to say goodbye.
Meriwether, a father of two, Marine veteran and sheriff’s deputy, was cherished by many.
Sheriff John Aubrey said Seneca High students looked up to Meriwether, who was much more than their SRO.
“One student wrote and I quote, ‘When you were there, I knew everything was going to be OK,’" Aubrey shared with the crowd Tuesday. "Another wrote, ‘Thank you for loving the kids that no one else would.’”
Aubrey said Meriwether’s leadership as a SRO for seven years led Jefferson County’s program to become a national model. Aubrey got emotional as he said Meriwether was a man the community could count on.
“I knew he was the kind of man we wanted to wear the uniform, and star of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy,” Aubrey said.
Meriwether’s friends from the Louisville Chapter of the State Burners Motorcycle Club, and members from cities like Knoxville and St. Louis, told the officer’s mother she has many new sons, because the son she raised, who they called Mailman, was always there for them.
“He was more than Mailman -- he was UPS, Fed Ex, because when we called on him, he was on time,” Rob ‘Preacherman’ Hinkle said.
Aubrey ended the service saying, “Rest in Peace our good and faithful servant, your watch is covered. Salute.”
Deputy Meriwether was laid to rest at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff.
