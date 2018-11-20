Deadly crash shuts down Interstate 65 north in Bullitt Co.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All lanes of Interstate 65 northbound are shut down in Bullitt County due to a deadly wreck.
The call came in around 8:45 p.m. of a wreck near the 107 mile marker.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the wreck involves two tractor-trailers.
All three lanes are currently blocked, and its expected to last for at least two more hours.
A detour has been established.
KYTC advises people in that area exit at the 103, take US61 (South Preston Highway) to KY 245 (Clermont Road) and then get back on Interstate 65.
Reconstruction is on scene to determine the cause of the accident.
