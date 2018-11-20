FORECAST: Cool with clouds decreasing; calm pre-Thanksgiving travel conditions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clouds will hold strong throughout the day, finally breaking apart during the late afternoon and evening.
The persistent cloud cover will limit highs to the 30s to low 40s. As clouds continue to clear tonight, temperatures will fall into the 20s and low 30s.
Sunshine returns just in time for pre-Thanksgiving travel on Wednesday and sticks around for Turkey Day itself. High pressure will keep skies clear during this time; highs for both days will reach the 50s.
By Black Friday afternoon and evening, an approaching front will bring rain to the area.
While the rain looks to leave by late Saturday, another system re-ups our rain chances by late Sunday.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mostly cloudy; AM sprinkle (20%); HIGH: 43°
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds; LOW: 30°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 49°
