JCPS band students pay tribute to music teacher who died unexpectedly

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)— Middle school band students performed a touching tribute Monday to their music teacher who passed away unexpectedly.
Nicole Lear was the band director at Frost Middle School. She died in July 2017 of a brain aneurysm at just 37 years old.
On Monday, Lear’s former all-county band students performed an original song in her honor.
"We want this to be our best piece and we want this to stand for something bigger than just playing in a band,” said 8th grader Sahil Egbert.
It’s called “A Musical Memory,” it was written by composer Noah Taylor and named by Lear's two children.
"My mommy, she was the one who introduced me to music and I've loved it ever since,” said 9-year-old Madison.
The group of students who performed the song had Mrs. Lear as a band director when they first began playing music. They say she left a lasting impression through her passion and kindness.
“6th grade is usually, for most people, the year that you start playing,” Kelsey Johnson said. “Whenever we came into the all-county room she was so excited that we all made it and she was so sweet and so nice and I just loved her.” The song is uplifting and energetic. It highlights her favorite instrument with a flute solo.
"She was the one who helped us when we were developing and she teaches us new things and we’ll always remember her because she was the one who cared,” 8th grader Zoe Mattson said.
