Kentucky man accused of murdering son

BARBOURVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police say a man is behind bars, arrested and charged charged with killing his son.
Police said 60-year-old Paul Phipps of Barbourville was arrested Monday. He’s charged with murder in the May 2017 death of 33-year-old Charles Phipps, whose body was found inside his burnt residence.
Police say a witness came forward in October to say the elder Phipps had gone to his son’s home to retrieve a pistol when a physical altercation occurred. The witness told police that Phipps was gone for about 15 minutes when multiple gunshots were heard and when he returned home he reported his son’s home was on fire.
Police said a search warrant was executed on Nov. 5 and a severely burned pistol was found.
Phipps is being held at the Knox County jail.
