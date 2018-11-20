KSP collecting food for annual Cram the Cruiser

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Kentucky State Police are hoping to fill their cruisers with food for those in need.
The ninth annual Cram the Cruiser holiday food drive will start on Nov. 21.
Suggested donations include non-expired canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, chili or spaghetti sauce, brownie and cake mixes, coffee, water, powdered milk and juices.
Items can be dropped off at at all of KSP’s 16 posts and six Commercial Vehicle Enforcement region offices throughout the state.
On Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., items will be collected at the following Kroger stores:
- 302 Brighton Park in Frankfort
- 300 Trademore Center in Morehead
- 890 Richmond Plaza in Richmond
- 1650 Bryan Station Road in Lexington
- 1265 Goss Ave. in Louisville
- 808 N. 12th St. in Murray
- 1670 Starlight Drive in Owensboro
- 1019 Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin
- 181 S. Highway 127 in Russell Springs
- 2835 S. Highway 27 in Somerset
- 106 Marketplace Circle in Georgetown
- 311 Boone Station Road* in Shelbyville (*11 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
The food collected will stay in country it was collected in and be distributed to shelters, churches or other organizations.
Items will be collected until Dec. 10. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.