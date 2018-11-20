Lawsuit: Officer convicted of abusing daughter continues to receive his pension

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - She was abused by her own father, a Louisville Metro Police Department officer who wore the uniform and the badge proudly.
Sean Jackman pleaded guilty to the abuse in January and is now in prison. His daughter, Samantha Killary, filed a lawsuit claiming he is still getting a pension while in prison.
"It was really hard to disassociate the man from the monster," Killary told WAVE 3 News.
Jackman adopted her when she was two. She said the abuse began when she was four years old.
She said it was hard to hear the moment Jackman admitted to the court he’d sexually abused her for years, but it was also helpful for her healing. Despite Jackman getting a 15 year sentence, state records show he will be eligible for parole in two years.
“Shouldn’t we have done more to keep this person behind bars, and to keep him from harming other people?” Killary asked.
What’s more, Killary says Jackman is still collecting a monthly check.
"He's sitting in prison right now collecting a full pension," she said.
How much he’s getting paid isn’t subject to open records.
WAVE 3 News did however find KRS 61.535, a state statute which says a pension will cease if the employee was hired after August of 2000, and if the felony conviction is related to the person’s employment.
That is why Jackman still receives his pension. He was hired before 2000, and pleaded guilty to charges of incest, sodomy and sexual abuse -- not related to his employment.
Killary also talked to WAVE 3 News about two former Louisville officers now named in the lawsuit.
Both Rick Jackman, Sean’s father, and Linda Thompson, Sean’s former lieutenant, were left out of the criminal case.
Killary said Thompson dated Jackman in 2001. In the lawsuit, Killary said Thompson not only knew about the abuse, but also participated in it.
She described Thompson as witnessing Jackman forcing her into the shower with him and said Thompson would also be nude in the bedroom, and in the bed while Jackman abused her.
She said she told the detective about Thompson, but because her involvement was believed to be misdemeanor charges, the one year statute of limitations had already passed. That meant no charges could be filed.
The other officer who is now being sued is Rick, or Richard Jackman, Sean’s father. He was also an officer with LMPD. Killary said he knew about the abuse and even told Sean to stop, but that’s as far as he went. He never reported the abuse, she said.
Both officers had already retired by the time Killary came forward, therefore there was never an internal investigation.
Killary wrote a book called Out of the Blue to help others experiencing abuse know they are not alone. The book is now on sale online.
She hopes the book and the lawsuit will send a message to Jackman.
“I needed him to know that I wasn’t afraid anymore.”
