LMPD investigating after shooting victim shows up at hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Authorities confirm, the call cam in around 9:25 p.m. of a shooting in the 1500 block of Crums Lane.
Louisville EMS, Fire and Police responded to that scene but were unable to find a victim.
A short time later, a shooting victim showed up at University Hospital.
Police are still investigating and no other information is known at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
