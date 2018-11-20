Plea deal results in 30 year sentence in Hardin Co. murder case

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting and killing another man late last year.
In a plea deal, Austen Green admitted to causing the death of Anthony Gullotto, 26. Gullotto's body was found December 19, 2017 behind the Peddlers Mall in Elizabethtown. It was the first murder in Elizabethtown in 2017.
Green told police he shot Gullotto four times after Gullotto allegedly tried to rob someone. According to police reports, Green left the scene, threw the gun on the side of the road then went back to pick up the shell casings and to make sure Gullotto was dead.
During the sentencing hearing, Gullotto's family read their emotional victim impact statements to Green. Donna Hudgins, Gullotto's aunt, spoke about what the first year without Gullotto has been like.
"The emotions were just crazy," Hudgins said. "The sadness the grief the anger the hate the guilt that we dealt with. Maybe we could have done something? What if we were there? Would this have happened? No one knows."
Gullotto's family members were hysterical in court. Gullotto's family said the 30 year sentence brought some closure, but they wish Green was locked away forever.
When Green is up for parole Gullotto's family said they will make sure they fight so that he never gets out.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.